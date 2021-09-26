Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 218 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 76.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 42,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. 1,362,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

