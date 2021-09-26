Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

WM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,016. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

