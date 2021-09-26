Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 282,850 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. 11,643,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488,887. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

