Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 1,688 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,140.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $649.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,284. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $653.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.10 and its 200-day moving average is $558.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

