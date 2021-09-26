Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 1,077 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.38. 576,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

