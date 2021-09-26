Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.08. 1,950,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

