Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 676 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 989.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. 512,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,827. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

