Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,326 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.96. 18,784,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,426,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day moving average of $333.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.