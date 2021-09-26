Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 738,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,883. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

