Ninety One North America Inc. Has $59.86 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,839 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 2.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $59,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,256. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.