Ninety One North America Inc. Has $36.20 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,388 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 909,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,792. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.