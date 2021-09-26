Ninety One North America Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,536 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 3,486,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

