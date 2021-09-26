NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

