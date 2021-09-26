NFT Index Price Tops $1,151.86 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,151.86 or 0.02658198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $13,008.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00130467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043205 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

