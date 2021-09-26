NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SJW Group worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $11,023,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

