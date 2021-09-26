NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 158,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $411,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

