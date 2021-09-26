NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP opened at $142.59 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

