NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $318,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 53,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 172,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

