NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

