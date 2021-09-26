Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 56934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

