New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NJR opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

