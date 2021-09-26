Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $9,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $4,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

