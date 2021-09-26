National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) CEO Buys $154,080.00 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 562,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

