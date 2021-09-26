National Bank Financial Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.06.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.64. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

