National Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,188 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.34.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

