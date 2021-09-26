National Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of New York City REIT worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NYC opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. New York City REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

