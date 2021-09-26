National Asset Management Inc. Has $233,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 259.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 78.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

