National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,173 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 342.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $277,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

