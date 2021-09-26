National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

