MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $9.48 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $9.48 or 0.00022396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $218.08 million and $76.65 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.