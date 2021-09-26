My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00105109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,130.50 or 0.99794016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.07090999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00764040 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

