Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

