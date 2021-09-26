Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $130.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

