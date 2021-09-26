Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.