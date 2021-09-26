Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $398,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $678,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $247,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

