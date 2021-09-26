Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $343.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.03 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

