Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.