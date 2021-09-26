Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

