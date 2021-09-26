Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Montauk Renewables worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

