Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MYSRF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

