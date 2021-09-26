Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALS. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TALS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

