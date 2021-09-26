Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $26.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

