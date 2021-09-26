Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,556 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of The Cooper Companies worth $44,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $439.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.75 and a 200-day moving average of $406.08.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

