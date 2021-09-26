Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,706 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

