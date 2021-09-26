Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of American International Group worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

AIG opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.