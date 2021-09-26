Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $9,634,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $745,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $259.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.