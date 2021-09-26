Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $35.83 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 202,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.58 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.