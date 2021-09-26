Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $34,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE HSY opened at $174.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.