Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $32.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bilibili worth $32,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

