Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $40,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.15 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

