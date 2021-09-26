Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $39,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

